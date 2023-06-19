Tehran and Riyadh to establish committees for cooperation in various fields

19 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran and Saudi Arabia decided to form political and economic committees for cooperation in various fields. The Foreign Ministers of both countries Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed this issue at the meeting.

The parties talked about economic development and investment. A number of other issues of mutual interest were also discussed.

Following the meeting, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the region's security can be ensured only by its countries. The Minister also added this required attention to the economy.

For his part, the head of the Saudi Foreign Ministry noted that he hoped to build up diplomatic ties with Iran and to open an embassy in this country in the near future.