Can one swim in Black sea in Georgia?

19 Jun. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Experts checked the quality of water in the Black Sea on the coast of Adjara, the government of the republic said.

Samples for analysis were taken at seven locations:

the central beaches of Batumi and Kobuleti,

water park area,

Kvariati,

Sarpi,

Bobokvati area,

Green Cape

The check showed that sea water indicators were not only within the normal range, but also improved compared to 2022.

The water was tested for a number of serious diseases, including salmonellosis.

The official opening of the new season took place in Adjara on June 4.