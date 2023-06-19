Seven judges added to Canadian anti-Iranian sanctions list

19 Jun. 22:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Canadian authorities have included seven judges in the anti-Iranian sanctions list. According to Ottawa, they are involved in human rights violations, the Canadian Foreign Ministry reported in the statement.

According to the Canadian Foreign Ministry, these people are also associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), many members of the IRGC have already been sanctioned by Ottawa.

Sanctioned Iranian citizens will be banned from entering Canada. Their possible bank accounts in the country will be frozen too.

Let us remind you that Canada has included dozens of individuals and legal entities on its sanctions list, including the IRGC's members, as well as Shahed Aviation Industries and Qods Aviation Industries, which produce unmanned aerial vehicles "Shahed" and "Mohajer-6".