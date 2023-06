20 Jun. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish AnadoluJet airline has launched direct flights from Izmir to Baku since June 18.

Previously, the media reported that direct AnadoluJet flights from Izmir to Baku would be launched from June 16.

AnadoluJet is a brand of Turkish Airlines operating as a low-cost regional airline. It operates domestic flights as well as flights to Northern Cyprus, Western Europe and Western Asia for its parent company.

As of January 2023, AnadoluJet operates a fleet of 67 narrow-body aircraft.