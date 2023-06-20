Talks on Syria kick off in Astana

20 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The 20th international meeting on Syria has opened in Astana on Tuesday. The Kazakh capital is hosting the Astana talks on Syria on June 20-21.

The negotiations involve delegations from the guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - and representatives of the Syrian government and opposition. Representatives of the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to attend the meeting as observers.

Deputy FMs of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran will also discuss a roadmap to improve relations.

At a Moscow meeting on May 10, the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkey agreed to instruct their deputies to prepare a roadmap on streamlining relations between Damascus and Ankara. The roadmap is aimed at spearheading efforts toward a normalization between the two countries.