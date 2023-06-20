Armenian exports of berries to Russia increasing

20 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Exports of sweet cherries from Armenia to Russia have more than doubled since June 2023 as opposed to the same time span in 2022, while exports of strawberries have upped by 1.4 times, according to the Russian agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor.

Since early June, 82 tons of strawberries and 772 tons of cherries have been imported to Russia from Armenia, TASS reported.

But since April 2023 more than 597 tons of strawberries and 1,300 tons of cherries from Armenia have been exported to Russia. Both produces fully meet mandatory requirements, Rosselkhoznadzor said.