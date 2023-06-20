Aomori Heartbeat berries sold for $3,500 in Japan

20 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A box of 15 Aomori Heartbeat cherries fetched 500,000 yen at the auction in Japan, dropping comapred to the last year’s 600,000 yen ($4,300).

Ten boxes of the glossy, crimson-colored Juno Heart cherry variety were sold at the morning auction.

The Juno Heart was developed by an Aomori Prefecture-affiliated research center as an upscale gift item. They are among the largest of cherries grown in Japan.

To meet the standards of the Juno Heart, cherries must measure more than 2.8 centimeters in diameter and have 20-degree sugar content.

Of the Juno Heart, only those measuring at least 3.1 cm across are called Aomori Heartbeat, making them the pick of the crop.