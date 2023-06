20 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan, Türkiye, India and China have replaced the European Union in Russia's foreign trade, acting head of Russia's Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Speaking with RIA Novosti he said trade with Azerbaijan, Türkiye, India and China is growing.

"These countries have already replaced our trade with Europe: the southern and eastern directions are developing very actively," Davydov said.