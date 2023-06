20 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said law enforcements had detained an individual on charges of trafficking minors.

The investigation on the case had established the offender had “systematically exploited” children-in-law for labour by forcing them to collect and hand over “various items” from rubbish bins, before keeping the money earned.

It was noted that the offender had also physically assaulted the minors in case of disobedience.

The crime is punishable by imprisonment by between 14 to 17 years.