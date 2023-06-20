Counterfeit alcohol poisoning kills dozen in Iran

20 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than a dozen were killed and 175 others poisoned over the past few days after drinking "counterfeit" alcohol in the northern Iranian province of Alborz, local media reported .

Recently, 13 people died in the province because of alcohol poisoning, President of Alborz University of Medical Sciences Shahram Sayyadi said.

So far, six distributors of alcoholic drinks were identified.

Iran's laws prohibit the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Drinking alcohol in Iran is an offense for Muslim citizens that is punishable by 80 lashes.