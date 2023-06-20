Egypt offers multiple entry visa for $700

20 Jun. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Multiple entry visa is offered to foreigners by the authorities of Egypt, its registration will cost $700.

A five year multiple entry visa is offered by the country's authorities to foreigners. A tourist will be able to stay 90 days in Egypt during one visit. Such a visa may be interesting to those who have real estate in Egypt, as well as businessmen and investors.

Russian tourists are unlikely to find advantages in such a visa, since they receive a "Sinai stamp" for free on arrival in Sharm el-Sheikh, while on arrival in Hurghada or Cairo they become holders of a single entry visa for 90 days, the cost of which is $25.