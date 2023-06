20 Jun. 18:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The tragedy occurred during a thunderstorm in the Andijan region on Monday. The Prosecutor General's Office of Uzbekistan reported on the details of the incident

The department explained that the lightning hit two minors: a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl.

Doctors provided both with all the necessary assistance. However, the guy's injuries were incompatible with life, and, despite the efforts of doctors, he died.

The girl remains in the hospital, her condition is assessed as satisfactory.