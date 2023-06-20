Moscow announces date of grain deal end

20 Jun. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Vershinin spoke about the imminent completion of the "grain deal".

According to the diplomat, the deal will end on July 18, because Moscow is moving towards it today. However, he did not rule out further consultations on this issue.

"We continue contacts, including those on the issue. But we will do what we said. That is, we are working to ensure that July 18 is the time to complete those agreements that are not implemented",

Sergey Vershinin said.