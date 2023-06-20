Deputy from Pashinyan's party got into accident in Armenia

20 Jun. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An accident with a deputy from Nikol Pashinyan's party "Civil Contract" happened in the north of Armenia, the media reported.

Two cars collided in Gyumri, on Charles Aznavour Square. The Mercedes car was driven by a 37-year-old politician, a local resident, Karen Sarukhanyan. The MAN truck was driven by a 39-year-old man, shamshyan.com writes.

There were no casualties. Both drivers were sober at the time of the accident.

Sarukhanyan confirmed the accident later. He also posted the results of an alcohol test on social media.