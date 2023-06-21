Bogdanov and Iranian foreign minister’s adviser discuss regional situation

21 Jun. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov held a meeting with Iranian foreign minister’s senior adviser for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji in Astana on Tuesday.

Bogdanov and Khaji discussed the latest developments in the region and the humanitarian situation in Syria, and exchanged views on the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara, Iranian news agency reported.

The sides also stressed the importance of combating terrorism in the region.