Ararat brandy deliveries to Russia to continue

21 Jun. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The deliveries of Armenia's Ararat brandy to Russia are carried out under existing contracts with the producer, CEO of Russia's largest wine importer, Luding Group, Ernest Khachaturyan said, noting that supplies will continue in the future.

At the end of May, the company announced that Pernod Ricard, which had previously decided to stop exporting its products to Russia, did not receive notifications about ending collaboration with the Ararat brandy brand and continues to supply it to the Russian market. RIA Novosti reported.

"I can't imagine Russia without Ararat, and Ararat without Russia. All existing contracts are being fulfilled, then we will look and find some way out. Again, the French producer established relations with both Russia and Armenia for a long time," Khachatryan said.

In mid-May, Armenian economy minister Vahan Kerobyan said that the Yerevan brandy factory owned by Pernod Ricard may stop exporting its products to Russia.