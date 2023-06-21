Russia, Türkiye and Iran agree on Syria

21 Jun. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia, Turkey and Iran will continue their efforts to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, according to a joint statement adopted at the 20th International Meeting on Syria in Astana.

The parties noted the constructive spirit of the consultations, where the deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Iran, Syria and Turkiye discussed progress in preparing the roadmap for the restoration of relations between Turkiye and Syria.

"They emphasized the importance of continued active efforts in this field pursuant to the arrangements reached at the quadrilateral meetings of Foreign Ministers on May 10, 2023, and and Defence Ministers on April 25, 2023, in Moscow," the statement reads.

The sides also recognized the importance of advancing this process on the basis of goodwill and good-neighborly relations to combat terrorism, create proper conditions for safe, voluntary and dignified return of Syrians, and revitalize political process.

Russia, Iran and Turkey agreed to hold the next international meeting on Syria in the second half of 2023, according to a joint statement on the results of today's meeting.

"The sides agreed to convene the 21st International Meeting on Syria in the second half of 2023," the statement reads.

In addition, Russia, Iran and Turkey noted the agreement to hold the next summit in Russia as enshrined in the Joint Statement of the Tripartite Summit of 19 July 2022.

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Kanat Tumysh suggested that the 20th international meeting on Syria being held in Kazakhstan’s capital will be the last within the framework of the Astana format.

"We’ve decided to officially declare the 20th international meeting on Syria as the last within the framework of the Astana format. We proposed to enshrine this decision in the joint statement," Kanat Tumysh said.

An international meeting on Syria in the Astana format is being held in Astana on June 20-21. Delegations from guarantor countries, Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as representatives from the Syrian government and opposition are participating in the talks. Representatives from the UN, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are taking part as observers.