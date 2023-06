21 Jun. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A magnitude-5.0 earthquake hit southern Iran on June 21 at depth of 10 km, according to United States Geological Survey (USGS).

But according to the Earthquake Monitoring Centre (EMC), Iran was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2.

The EMC said that an earthquake in southern Iran was recorded at 9.12 am MCT, at a depth of 11km. The earthquake was recorded 195 km away from Khasab.

No damage or casualties were reported.