Turkey demonstrates 5th-generation aircraft in Paris

21 Jun. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) developed national combat aircraft KAAN is ready to take flight by the end of 2023, TUSAŞgeneral manager Temel Kotil said on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show.

He noted that the price of these planes is estimated to be around $100 mln.

After evaluating the company’s products, including the heavy-class attack helicopter Atak-2, Kotil stated that they could use more electronic warfare equipment thanks to its 1,200-kg payload capacity. While the Atak helicopter can engage the target from 8 km, this distance will increase to 20 km in Atak-2.

“I hope we will sell hundreds of these. It is an attack helicopter with a high carrying capacity and a powerful engine. It is flying now; delivery is in 2025,” Kotil said.

Kotil said that the 11-ton heavy class T925 general purpose helicopter was exhibited for the 1st time at the fair and will fly in a year.

According to him, the general-purpose helicopter appeals to a wider market than the attack helicopter due to its military and civilian usage areas. He also noted that the number of sales stated has increased to 500.