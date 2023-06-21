Georgian PM refers to Saakashvili actions as masquerade

21 Jun. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The imprisoned former President Mikheil Saakashvili decided to stop speculations and simulations with his health and admit he is feeling good, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said.

The PM also said the former official should extend his apologies to the county and its people.

"I believe that everyone inside and outside the country is left with no questions now that Saakashvili had staged a masquerade over his health" Garibashvili said.

He also slammed Saakashvili for his request - as a citizen of Ukraine - to address a trial hearing in Tbilisi City Court in the Ukrainian language last year.