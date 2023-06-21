900 residents of Crimea, Kuban fall victims to financial pyramid

21 Jun. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Three residents of the South of Russia created a financial pyramid and managed to swindle for 380 mln rubles nearly a thousand fellow countrymen, being drawn by high interest rates and easy money.

Three residents of the South of Russia - Kuban, Crimea and Adygeya - became defendants in a criminal case on creating a financial pyramid. 876 people suffered due to their activities, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Krasnodar Territory reports.

A 47-year-old Crimean, a 37-year-old Adygeya resident and a 37-year-old Anapa resident created a financial pyramid. The scheme was standard - gullible countrymen were lured by incredibly high interest on deposits in a dubious enterprise.

The criminals entered into agreements with clients on the transfer of money, while not informing that the organization is only engaged in the redistribution of funds invested in the pyramid. Therefore, if some shareholders received compensation, others suffered losses.