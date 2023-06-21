Bayramov, OSCE Chairman discuss South Caucasus

21 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: page of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in social networks

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister held a meeting with the OSCE Chairman. They discussed the situation in the region and issues of cooperation.

A meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the chairman of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe took place in London.

During the conversation, Jeyhun Bayramov and Bujar Osmani discussed issues of cooperation within the OSCE, as well as the post-conflict settlement in the South Caucasus.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister discussed with Osmani, who is also the head of the Foreign Ministry of North Macedonia, the interaction of the two countries in various fields.