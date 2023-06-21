EU agrees 11th package of anti-Russian sanctions

21 Jun. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Today, the permanent representatives of the European Union reached a consensus on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia. The package targets the circumvention of EU bans and a number of personal restrictions.

Today, at a meeting in Brussels, EU Permanent Representatives agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia, the representative office of Sweden, which currently chairs the EU Council, informed.

"Today, the EU Permanent Representatives agreed on the 11th package of sanctions against Russia," the representative office twitted.