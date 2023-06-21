Ice Palace to be built in Zheleznovodsk

21 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

An ice palace will be built in Zheleznovodsk. The project will cost 2.5 bln rubles.

The ice palace according to the standards of the Supreme Hockey League will be built in Zheleznovodsk, head of the city Yevgeny Bakulin said. According to him, the project will cost 2.5 bln rubles.

“In Zheleznovodsk, a private investor plans to build an ice palace according to the standards of the highest hockey league. For these purposes, the investor is ready to invest 2.5 bln,”

– Evgeny Bakulin announced.

The mayor stressed the necessity to develop new sports in Zheleznovodsk, where, so far, there are only football facilities.