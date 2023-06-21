Man injured in gas explosion in Derbent

21 Jun. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a gas explosion took place in Derbent. One person was injured and was taken to the hospital with burns. There are no large-scale destructions in the city.

A gas explosion occurred today in Derbent, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations for Dagestan reports.

The incident took place on Karl Marx Street, in one of the city's residential buildings.

As a result of the explosion, a man was injured. He was taken to the hospital with burns.

According to the ministry, there are no major destructions except for a broken window.