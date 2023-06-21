When Saakashvili returns to prison?

21 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Screenshot of the video of the Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia. Saakashvili being transported from prison to hospital, November 8, 2021

Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently undergoing treatment at the clinic, may be transferred to prison. He is obliged to serve his sentence as being convicted. The Georgian authorities made the relevant statement.

Former Georgian President and now convicted Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently being treated in a civilian clinic, may be transferred to prison as soon as his condition allows him to serve his sentence, the head of the Ministry of Justice of the Republic announced.

"This person is a prisoner and, accordingly, when he is in adequate physical condition, he will be transferred to a penitentiary facility, ”

– Rati Bregadze said.

Will Saakashvili return to politics?

The minister added, commenting on Saakashvili’s statement, that for objective reasons, he would not be able to return to Georgian politics. For this, Bregadze stressed, Georgian citizenship is necessary. At the moment, Saakashvili is a citizen of Ukraine.