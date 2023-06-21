Ex-mayor of Makhachkala once again becomes DSU rector

21 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: DSU website

Murtazali Rabadanov was reappointed as rector of Dagestan State University. He became the head of the Dagestan university for the 4th time.

Murtazali Rabadanov has been once again appointed the rector of the Dagestan State University, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science reports.

Rabadanov was re-elected to the post of head of the Dagestan university on March 24 this year. He was approved as rector of DSU for the 4th time.

From June 2013 to April 2014, Rabadanov served as acting head of Makhachkala. He left the post of mayor of the capital of Dagestan of his own will.