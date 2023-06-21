Moscow calls Yerevan to fulfill obligations

21 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on Armenia not to search for excuses, but to follow the tripartite agreements of Moscow, Baku, and Yerevan. The ministry also asked the Armenian leadership not to withdraw from the process.

It is time for Armenia to stop looking for those responsible for the autumn 2020 events and focus on the implementation of the trilateral agreements of the leaders of the three states, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat suggested leaving these questions to historians, who may find answers. She stressed that Russia's contribution to the South Caucasus conflict resolution is recorded on paper.

According to the diplomat, at a meeting in the Armenian parliament, which was dedicated to the events of the 44-day war, Pashinyan only tried to justify himself.