Russians welcomed in Georgia

21 Jun. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The State Security Service of Georgia declared its readiness to welcome peace-loving guests from Russia. According to the department, the Russians in Georgia are under protection.

The head of the Georgian Security Service, Grigol Liluashvili, spoke about the situation with tourists from Russia amid the local opposition’s statements about the entry of Russians into the country.

He noted that the department welcomes the Russians who did not violate the laws of Georgia. According to him, such citizens make a significant contribution to the development of the tourism industry in the country.

Liluashvili also stressed that all tourists, as well as Georgian citizens, are under protections and in safety.