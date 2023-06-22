UEFA unveils Euro 2024 mascot

22 Jun. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The mascot for next year’s European Championship in Germany will be a teddy bear. The mascot made its first appearance June 20.

The as-yet unnamed teddy bear has a soccer jersey, socks, shorts and boots. Fans were to help name it by choosing between Albärt, Bärnardo, Bärnheart or Herzi von Bär.

"The mascot pays homage to the enduring appeal of the humble teddy bear, said to have originated in Germany in the early 20th century," UEFA said.

Germany is set to host the tournament from June 14 to July 14, 2024.