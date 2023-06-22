Baku accuses Yerevan of hypocrisy that has no borders

22 Jun. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hypocricy of MFA of Armenia has no borders, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said.

He recalled that Yerevan is responsible for ethnic cleansing of more than 1 million Azerbaijanis and multiple of massacres against civilians. Hajizada stressed that Armenia continues to disseminate false narratives distorting historical facts.

The spokesman noted that Yerevan's false claims show the disinterest of Armenia in normalization of relations with Azerbaijan.