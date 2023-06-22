Syria and Turkiye agree with Russia's road map concept

22 Jun. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Syria, Turkiye and Iran have agreed with the concept of a road map submitted by Russia to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus, Russia's special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said.

Moscow has handed over to Ankara and Damascus a draft roadmap on the normalization of relations between Turkiye and Syria, Russian special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said.

"After the meeting of the foreign ministers of the four countries, the Russian side took upon itself the preparation of a draft for further approval. There is such a draft, it has been handed over to the concerned parties. It has been handed over to Turkiye, Damascus, the Iranian side has it," RIA Novosti cited him as saying.

"All parties generally agreed with the concept of a road map to advance the process of normalizing relations and expressed their views and proposals. Now they need to be systematized and coordinated," Lavrentyev said.

He said the process would take some time, but the most important thing is that the process is moving forward, and there is progress. "It cannot be delayed much, everyone agreed with this," Lavrentyev added.

Moscow has handed over to Ankara and Damascus a draft roadmap on the normalization of relations between Turkiye and Syria, Alexander added.