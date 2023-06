22 Jun. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the sea off the Crimean coast on Thursday morning, with the epicenter located 59 km from Sevastopol, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported.

According to its information, the earthquake occurred at 5:42 a.m. Moscow time in the sea south of Sevastopol at a depth of 10 km.