Pashinyan promises Baku to sign peace treaty

22 Jun. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov will hold a meeting in Washington next week, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

He noted that Yerevan must make every effort to conclude an agreement to normalize relations with Baku.

"A meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will be held in Washington next week, and our delegation is leaving for the U.S. with this position," Pashinyan said.

The PM noted that Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to hold a meeting of border delimitation commission. He also added that Yerevan is ready for the swift unblocking of transport links.