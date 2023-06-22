Traffic restored after landslide causes restrictions on Rikoti Pass

22 Jun. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Traffic through the Rikoti Pass crossing between the eastern and western parts of Georgia has been restored following restrictions placed in sections of the area after it was hit by a landslide caused by rain on June 21-22, the Georgian Roads Department said.

Heavy overnight rains affected the Rikoti Pass, a major crossing point, as well as the municipality of Sachkhere in the western Imereti region.

The Department said the landslide that developed early in the morning had led to traffic restrictions in several areas on the kilometre 169 section of the Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze Highway, before the affected locations were cleared in “intensive” works.

Wednesday’s adverse weather also affected the Sachkhere municipality, flooding the central part of the city of Sachkhere, entrance floors of residential houses and commercial spaces.

Heavy rain also caused problems in several villages of the municipality, damaging roads and agricultural areas.