Kazakhstan ready to resume Astana format

Kazakhstan is ready to consider resumption of talks on Syria as a goodwill gesture, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"If the participants of international meetings on Syria in the Astana format make a collective request for continuing the negotiations in Astana, Kazakhstan will be ready to consider the possible resumption of this process as a goodwill gesture, with due account taken of the progress of negotiations at other venues and the general situation in Syria," the ministry said.