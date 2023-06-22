Georgian Dream refuses sanctions against Russia because of peasants

22 Jun. 16:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia refused to impose sanctions against Russia, as they would harm the Georgian people foremost. According to the Secretary General of the Georgian Dream party, trade with the Russian Federation brings profit to the country and its residents.

Georgian farmers will suffer serious damage if Tbilisi joins the anti-Russian sanctions, as demanded by the West, the Secretary General of the ruling Georgian Dream warned.

“When we are called to join the sanctions, we know that by doing so we will harm the ordinary peasant, a hardworking person who works 24 hours a day to create some kind of product, and then sell it, even on the Russian market, ”

– Kakha Kaladze says.