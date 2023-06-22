Upper Lars expanded to almost 40 lanes

22 Jun. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Ministry of Transport of Russia

The Upper Lars, the reconstruction of which was almost completed by June 15, was checked at the Russia-Georgia border. The expansion of the road made it possible to ensure the absence of traffic jams, a record number of cars pass through the checkpoint per day.

To date, the reconstruction works have been almost completed on the Upper Lars road, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation reports.

The state of the checkpoint was checked by a delegation of high-ranking officials, including the acting head of the FCS Ruslan Davydov, the head of North Ossetia Sergey Menyailo and others.

Initially, it was planned to expand Upper Lars to 39 lanes.

"The work was completed on time. Traffic was provided on 12 lanes for trucks, on 2 lanes for buses, on 24 lanes for cars. One lane is a reserve lane. It will ensure the transportation of building materials to complete construction work, including the improvement of the checkpoint (work will continue until the end of the year),”

– Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation informs.