Armenian parliament may ratify Rome Statute within weeks

22 Jun. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The leadership of Armenia has decided on the terms in which the Rome Statute of the ICC will be submitted to the Parliament. The legislature will have to discuss the possibility of its ratification.

The Armenian authorities have named approximate dates when the draft law on the ratification of the Rome Statute of the ICC will be submitted to the National Assembly. The corresponding statement was made by the head of the Ministry of Justice.

"The [government] apparatus has already presented what they will send in the near future, I think it's a matter of weeks,”

– Grigor Minasyan said.

The Armenian Constitutional Court ruled in March that the obligations under the Rome Statute would not conflict with the fundamental law of the country. Ratification in Parliament is another stage on the way to the final accession of Armenia to the Rome Statute.