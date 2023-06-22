71-year-old student graduates from university in Uzbekistan

22 Jun. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A 71-year-old student received a higher education in Uzbekistan. The woman dreamed of graduating from high school all her life. Now, she plans to receive a master's degree.

It's never too late to learn, says a 71-year-old resident of Uzbekistan. She has just graduated from high school and received the first higher education in her long life.

An unusual student studied at the State Institute of Arts and Culture of Uzbekistan in the city of Nukus. She completed her diploma and graduated successfully along with 126 other students.

Graduate Shinigul Doskhozhaeva wanted to study at university all her life, now her cherished desire has come true. The woman does not intend to stop. She plans to study further and receive a master’s degree.