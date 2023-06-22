Erdogan's party wants to imprison Kılıçdaroğlu for 110 years

22 Jun. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

A whole bunch of lawsuits against Kılıçdaroglu could threaten Erdoğan's opponent with a hundred years in prison. Most of the lawsuits are related to insults to Erdoğan and were filed by the president himself after winning the elections in Türkiye.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the main rival of the incumbent Turkish president in the latest elections, could go to jail for insulting Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The opposition politician does not have parliamentary immunity - because of his participation in the presidential race, he missed the parliamentary elections. According to the Turkish Cumhuriyet TV channel, in the coming days, Kılıçdaroğlu may be taken into custody. 28 lawsuits have been filed against him, and an investigation is underway. In total, he faces 110 years in prison.