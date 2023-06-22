Georgian Prime Minister, Turkish National Security Council Secretary General discuss strengthening ties

22 Jun. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the government of Georgia

The Prime Minister of Georgia and the Secretary General of the National Security Council of Türkiye held a meeting today. During the conversation, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation between Tbilisi and Ankara.

On Thursday, June 22, a meeting was held in Tbilisi between the Prime Minister of Georgia and the Secretary General of the National Security Council of Türkiye, the administration of the Georgian government informs.

Irakli Garibashvili and Seyfullah Hacımüftüoğlu discussed the strategic partnership and further prospects for interaction between the two countries.

During the conversation, the parties underlined the importance of the Tbilisi-Ankara relations development not only in politics and economics, but also on security issues.