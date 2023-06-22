Türkiye to put efforts on grain deal extension

22 Jun. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye does not leave attempts to extend the grain deal. The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry said that the country will put efforts aimed at prolonging the Black Sea humanitarian initiative.

Efforts to prolong the grain deal will be continued, Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler assured the Ukrainian side today.

"Minister Guler noted the importance of the uninterrupted implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in resolving the global food crisis and its benefits for all mankind. He reiterated that our country [Türkiye] will continue to implement constructive initiatives to extend the grain deal,”

- Ministry of Defense of the country informs.