New airport terminal to open in Almaty in a year

22 Jun. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

Almaty Airport will be expanded with a new terminal by next summer.

The new terminal of the Almaty airport will start operating next summer. Today, the airport is extremely busy.

"The airport's capacity is 2 mln passengers a year. Over 8 mln people are expected this year. Almaty is becoming a hub - a new terminal is urgently needed,”

- Akim of the city Erbolat Dosaev said.

The new terminal in Almaty will provide an opportunity to enlarge the passenger traffic up to 14 mln people a year. Thus, the air harbor will be turned into an international transport hub.