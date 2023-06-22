Zurabishvili pardons founder of opposition TV channel

22 Jun. 21:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: official website of the President of Georgia

The founder of the Georgian opposition TV channel, who was sentenced to prison late last year, was pardoned. The relevant act was signed on Thursday by the head of state.

The founder and CEO of the opposition TV channel Mtavari Arkhi was pardoned in Georgia. The act of pardon was signed today by President Salome Zurabishvili.

"Today, I signed an act of pardon for Nika Gvaramia. I made this decision after all legal instances were exhausted on June 19, when the Supreme Court did not accept the cassation appeal,”

- Zurabishvili said at the press-briefing.

Gvaramia was accused of embezzlement of TV funds. He was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.