Dagestan University named after Rasul Gamzatov

22 Jun. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova / Vestnik Kavkaza

The Dagestan Pedagogical University was named after Rasul Gamzatov. Nariman Asvarov was appointed a new rector of the educational facility.

The assignment of the name of the Dagestan poet took place as part of the Year of the Teacher and Mentor.

In addition, Nariman Asvarov was approved for the post of rector of the university. He is a candidate of historical sciences and has been heading the university since 2021. Previously, Asvarov worked as the dean of the history department of the university.