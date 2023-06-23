Russia and Iran want to launch Rasht-Astara railway line as soon as possible

23 Jun. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Deputy General Director of Russian Railways and the Iranian Ambassador to Russia had a meeting on Thursday. During the talks, Sergey Pavlov drew attention to the fact that next week a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Transport of Russia would fly to Iran to speed up the construction of the railway section connecting Rasht and Astara.

According to Iranian media, a representative of the Russian company announced the Russian Federation’s readiness to provide technical support for the construction of this section.

In turn, Kazem Jalali noted that the Heads of state were going to open this railway line as soon as possible.