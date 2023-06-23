Batumi to host Black Sea Jazz Festival

23 Jun. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

From July 28 to July 30, Black Sea Jazz Festival will be held in Batumi, the festival will open its doors for the sixteenth time.

The organizers promise the festival’s guests performances of world-famous stars. The program features performances by Bedford Falls, Soul Train, Marcus Miller and Brooklyn Funk Essentials.

The event will begin at 19:00 (local time) in the multifunctional space "Stage 17".

Black Sea Jazz Festival is an international festival, one of the main events in the world of jazz, which has been held annually in Batumi since 2007.