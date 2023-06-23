Baku: Peace treaty with Yerevan may be signed this year

23 Jun. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia is possible this year.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that in order to sign an agreement with Baku, Yerevan should demonstrate their will and take steps towards the normalization of relations.

According to him, if Armenia takes action, and does not just make statements, then the document may be signed by the end of the year.

At the same time, Bayramov stressed that the conclusion of the agreement would be postponed if Yerevan was not ready for it.