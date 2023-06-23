Uzbekistan to create artificial rain using UAE technologies

23 Jun. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov paid a visit to the UAE, environmental issues were on the agenda.

"Informed about advanced technologies and new methodologies developed in the UAE, including cloud seeding, and discussed the prospects for the implementation of their experience in Uzbekistan, especially in the Aral Sea region",



Saidov said

According to him, during the meetings in the UAE, special attention was paid to the implementation of the UAE's experience in Uzbekistan in solving problems with water shortage and its desalination. The issues of biodiversity protection and reforestation were also discussed. The parties agreed to join efforts in the fight against climate change.